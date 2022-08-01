FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few showers this morning, rain chances around for much of the week

You'll want to umbrella as you are heading out the door today (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This weekend featured some showers and storms for Saturday with a little more isolated coverage as we went into Sunday. A few downpours have already developed this morning with additional storms expected to develop this afternoon as we see daytime heating occur. Rain chances will stick around for much of the week ahead as we’ll see a typical summer time pattern setting up as we are sandwiched between two areas of high pressure. Thankfully the tropics are remaining quiet at the moment and that’s not expected to change over the next 5 days or so.

As you make your way out the door this morning temperatures are sitting back into the middle to upper 70′s with plenty of humidity as winds remain light out of the southerly direction. A few locations are picking up on some rainfall this morning as well with the better concentration of rain along and south of I-10, but the rain is showing signs of weakening as it lifts to the north. Expect much of the morning to remain fairly quiet with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures will warm rather quickly as highs are heading into the lower 90′s. Factor in the humidity it will feel even warmer out there as heat index values will be between 100-105 this afternoon outside of any cooling showers or storms. Models are suggesting that rain will be fairly limited through the afternoon, but a few scattered showers and storms can’t be ruled out as we go through the early evening. Rain chances will remain in the forecast for the week ahead, so make sure you have the rain gear with you as you step out the door as well as the KPLC First Alert Weather App.

Moving throughout the week ahead high pressure has moved well off to our east, but we are also watching an area of high pressure to the west and they are going to sandwich us into a summer like pattern. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast for much of the week ahead as we see daytime heating in the afternoon and that will help to trigger some heavy rainfall at times. High temperatures this week look to remain in the lower 90′s most afternoons with a few upper 80′s sprinkled into the mix with areas that receive rainfall earlier in the day. Some of the rainfall we are looking at this week could be on the heavier side with many areas looking at a general 1-2 inches of rain with some localized amounts a little higher than that. We won’t complain though as we are still stuck in our drought and hopefully we can get a little rain to help improve those conditions just a little.

Taking a quick look at the rest of the 10-day forecast we are going to keep the scattered storm chances in the mix right on through next weekend and even into early next week. Our pattern doesn’t look to change a whole lot and that’s not a bad thing because it’s helping to keep the tropics quiet and we’ll definitely take that as we head towards the more active part of the season. As for now no additional development is expected over the next 5 days. Make sure to stay cool and stay dry in this summer pattern we are in.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

