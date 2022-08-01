50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily rain chances this week; highest Thursday and Friday

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As storms wind down this afternoon, we get ready for another nice evening with temperatures cooling off through the 80s and 70s overnight.

The pattern resumes Tuesday with late morning through afternoon scattered downpours. Chances of rain tomorrow remain the same at 40% and again on Wednesday.

Late-week, a surge of deeper tropical moisture arrives along with a trough of low pressure moving westward across the northern Gulf. This will enhance our daily coverage of showers and storms by Thursday and Friday even more to a 60% chance both days.

The tropics remain quiet thanks to dry Saharan Dust over the Atlantic basin and that pattern is expected to remain in place through at least the first 10 days of August.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
SHOOTING
‘Sad and tragic situation’: Homeowner shoots, kills man he believes to be intruder

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking rain chances through the week ahead
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6-6:30 - August 1, 2022
First Alert Forecast
KPLC 7 News at Six - First Alert Forecast
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News at Noon - July 28, 2022