FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily rain chances this week; highest Thursday and Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As storms wind down this afternoon, we get ready for another nice evening with temperatures cooling off through the 80s and 70s overnight.

The pattern resumes Tuesday with late morning through afternoon scattered downpours. Chances of rain tomorrow remain the same at 40% and again on Wednesday.

Late-week, a surge of deeper tropical moisture arrives along with a trough of low pressure moving westward across the northern Gulf. This will enhance our daily coverage of showers and storms by Thursday and Friday even more to a 60% chance both days.

The tropics remain quiet thanks to dry Saharan Dust over the Atlantic basin and that pattern is expected to remain in place through at least the first 10 days of August.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

