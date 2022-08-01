50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Changes to marijuana laws among legislation taking effect

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Beginning Monday, police in Louisiana won’t be able to use the smell of marijuana as a reason for warrantless searches of homes.

A prohibition making such searches illegal without warrants is one of numerous laws that take effect Aug. 1 as a result of the 2022 regular legislative session.

Other new laws include several overhauling regulation of medical marijuana.

And one allows military veterans and active-duty troops in Louisiana will to carry concealed handguns without permits.

Another doubles fines for speeders on the Atchafalaya Basin bridge.

Still another prohibits discrimination on the job, in housing or at school based on the way a person’s hair is styled.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
SHOOTING
‘Sad and tragic situation’: Homeowner shoots, kills man he believes to be intruder

Latest News

2 injured by propellers in separate Calcasieu Parish boating accidents
Kenner police are looking for Adarius Hicks, who is accused of abandoning a 4-year-old girl...
WANTED: Man abandoned 4-year-old girl in vehicle after crashing while fleeing officers in Kenner, police say
Sulphur Police hold recruiting event
Sulphur Police hold recruiting event
Red Cross of Louisiana organizes relief for Kentucky floods
Red Cross of Louisiana organizes relief for Kentucky floods