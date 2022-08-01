Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office opens new substation in DeRidder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office celebrated the grand opening of another substation on July 29.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and members of the community came together over coffee and donuts to celebrate the grand opening of the east substation just north of Dry Creek.

“I think substations are important in this parish for a multitude of reasons. One, to reduce our response times to areas in this side of the parish, also, if you notice all of our substations are near school,” Sheriff Mark Herford said.

Beauregard Parish is a rural area, and a substation is how Sheriff Herford saw a way to serve his community.

“So for us to more effectively serve those residents, it helps us to have these substations. It helps us to get more involved in the community and to be there when they need us, and for us to be there and meet them and know them and for them to meet and know us as well,” Sheriff Herford said. “We need the public, we need their assistance to help solve crimes. that’s just the way it is, and I think this gives us a leg up to do that.”

Residences came throughout the morning to meet the deputies.

“It enables the public to feel more safe, more secure just to have officers on our roads. I think it gives more confidence to the community and it’s probably one of the best things we’ve had happen in this area for a long time,” Resident Kelly Bailey said.

The east substation can be found at 7653 Louisiana 26 in DeRidder.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.