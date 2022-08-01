2 injured by propellers in separate Calcasieu Parish boating accidents

Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Two people were hospitalized after being struck by propellers in two boating accidents in Calcasieu Parish Saturday, authorities say.

A 15- or 16-foot aluminum vessel flipped and sank in the Old Sabine River after the boater lost control around 5 p.m. on July 30, said Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spokesperson Adam Einck. The single boater was ejected and hit the propeller.

Nearby boaters rescued him from the water, Einck said. The boater was taken to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital by ambulance and treated for his injuries.

He was wearing a personal flotation device and kill switch lanyard, Einck said.

In a separate incident around 7:30 p.m., a group of passengers jumped out of a 20-foot vessel in the Calcasieu Ship Channel. The boat’s driver told another passenger to take the wheel so he could jump in the water, but he slipped and fell over the bow. He went under the boat and was struck by the propeller, Einck said.

The driver was retrieved from the water and taken to Memorial Hospital by ambulance, Einck said. As of Monday afternoon, he is in intensive care at Lafayette General Hospital.

He was wearing a personal flotation device, Einck said.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating both incidents.

