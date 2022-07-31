50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - July 30, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 30, 2022.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 30, 2022.(pixabay)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 30, 2022.

Benjamin Patrick Carter, 31, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; Criminal trespass; Possession of synthetic marijuana; Theft less than $1,000.

Melissa Ann Laviolette, 53, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Daniel Wayne Duplechin, 45, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole.

Joshua Allen Davis, 31, New Orleans: Out of state detainer.

Tedrick Terrel Chevis, 37, Houston: Possession of a Schedule II drug; Possession of a Schedule IV drug; General speed law.

Richard Newton Wagnon, 70, Sulphur: Obscenity.

Adam Wade Bushnell, 35, Vinton: Out of state detainer.

Dedrick Jarold Henderson, 22, Lake Charles: Traffic-control signals; Operating while intoxicated; Flight from an officer; Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess a Schedule II drug; Obstruction of justice.

DeEtta Marie Reeves, 46, Lake Charles: Probation detainer; Aggravated battery.

Samantha Renee Gallegos, 31, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Derrell James Atkins, 42, Lake Charles: Urinating in a prohibited public place; Resisting an officer; Possession of a Schedule I drug.

