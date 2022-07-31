Single-vehicle crash in Allen Parish kills driver

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - A 34-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Allen Parish on July 31.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to the crash on LA Hwy 112 near Soapstone Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. The crash claimed the life of Cody Allen Reeves of Sugartown.

Reeves was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup, traveling east on LA 112, authorities said. For reasons still under investigation, Reeves lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the roadway to the right. The Dodge then traveled back across the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned.

Reeves was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, authorities said. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation, although speed is a suspected factor in the crash, authorities said.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that, while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Please remember that motor vehicle crashes are preventable. Making good decisions while driving and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death.

