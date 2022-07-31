Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge airport Sunday, July 31, according to officials.

They said a passenger had a medical issue onboard at the time of the emergency landing. The passenger was conscious and was taken to a hospital by first responders, according to an airport spokesperson.

The plane was headed to Miami from Dallas. It is expected to eventually continue on to Miami.

