Minden High student, 17, shot in her back

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break.

The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.

The 17-year-old was in critical condition when she was flown to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment, Sheriff Jason Parker told KSLA News 12 on Saturday night. “Facebook posts indicate she’s now talking and alert, so that’s a blessing,” he said Sunday.

Two other people, a man and a woman, also were wounded in the gunfire. They have since been released from the hospital after each being treated for a gunshot wound to the arm, Parker said.

The gunfire erupted when a fight between two females escalated during the gathering in a field at the end of Crow Street at Cotton Valley, the sheriff said. The 17-year-old was not involved in that altercation, he added.

Investigators are reviewing video of that fight that was found posted on Snapchat, Parker said.

Meantime, authorities have recovered a number of 9mm, .40-caliber and .223-caliber shell casings from throughout the field where the shooting occurred.

No arrest has been made, but the sheriff said they have identified some people of interest.

“We are doing everything we can to get this thing resolved.”

