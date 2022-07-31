House fire erupts in Singer, multiple departments respond

Singer, LA (KPLC) - On July 30, at 4:41 p.m., 11 firefighters responded from Ward 6 Engine 7, Service 6 and 8, and Unit 901 to a mutual aid request from Beauregard Parish Fire District 1 for a structure house fire in the Singer area, officials said.

The home was heavily engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The DeQuincy Volunteer Fire Department was requested due to the high temperatures.

The Houston River Fire Department was also requested to move an engine company to Ward 6 Station 1 to provide coverage for Ward 6 and DeQuincy while assisting with extinguishing the fire.

There were no injuries to emergency responders or the occupants of the home, officials said.

