Scattered Storms Into Monday, Drier Next Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Morning showers and cloudiness helped keep temperatures in the upper 80′s on Saturday, which is a few degrees below normal. Rain chances decrease as we head into Sunday as our upper-level high pressure system, though weak, will hang around just enough to send somewhat drier air into our area. This will make Sunday the better weekend day for outdoor plans, though a couple pop-up thunderstorms are still possible in the afternoon as typical for this time of year. Heading into Monday, moisture will once again move northward from the gulf into our area, meaning chances for morning showers and afternoon sea breeze thunderstorms return. You can track any showers and storms with our First Alert Weather App. High Temperatures will be in the low 90′s through Monday, though Monday could be a bit cooler due to increased coverage of rain and clouds. Nights stay warm and muggy, with temperatures in the mid 70′s.

Drier and warmer weather is in store Sunday before showers and storms return Monday (KPLC)

As we head into the week, drier air once again is in play due to high pressure becoming established to the west of our area. Thus, rain chances lower as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures remain close to normal, staying in the low -to-mid 90′s. The tropics remain quiet due to dry air enveloping the basin, and no development is expected over the next five days.

