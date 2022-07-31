50/50 Thursdays
Daily Showers and Storms Return For the Week

Showers and storms move into the area Monday and hang around during the week
By Max Lagano
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures Sunday rose back near average thanks to sunnier conditions with only a few afternoon storms in our area.  For those of us that missed out on rain today, better chances for showers and storms return Monday to start the work week.  The upper-level high that’s been to our east finally moves out, allowing better moisture to work into the area and raising rain chances.  Monday morning starts out with some rain showers moving northward from the Gulf, similar to what we saw last week before additional activity is sparked from the sea breeze in the afternoon.  If we get more widespread coverage in the morning, that may help reduce afternoon storms, but chances for rain tomorrow are better regardless.  That should also help to keep high temperatures around 90 degrees, a few degrees below normal.

KPLC First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms move into our area for the work week
Daily rain chances remain in the works as we head throughout our week.  Though the upper-level high pressure will reform to the west of the area, that will be far enough away to keep daily showers and storms going.  In addition, an upper-level disturbance will be near our area Thursday into Friday, which will help keep rain chances elevated.  As we head into next weekend, we may dry out a bit as that high-pressure system moves closer to the area.  You can keep an eye on the sky next week with our First Alert Weather App.  High temperatures will stay close to average in the low 90′s throughout the week.  The tropics will remain quiet over the next five days with no development expected, which is great news as we head closer to the peak of the season.

- Max Lagano

