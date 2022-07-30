Two people wounded when shots are fired during failed carjacking attempt in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were injured -- including an 18-year-old woman shot in the shoulder -- when gunshots were fired during a failed carjacking and armed robbery attempt Friday night (July 29) in the Old Aurora section of Algiers, New Orleans police said.

Two unknown suspects attempted to carjack and rob the woman and her 20-year-old male companion at approximately 8:03 p.m. in the 3100 block of Aurora Drive, police said.

The armed suspects ordered the victims to get out of their car, and opened fire when they did not comply, the NOPD said. The woman was struck in the shoulder and the man was injured by broken glass.

Police said the victims were taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS but provided no update on their conditions. No arrests have been reported in connection to the incident.

