50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Teen suspect sought for attempted murder after ex-girlfriend shot in chest near Slidell, authorities say

A woman was shot in the chest Friday night (July 29) at the Woodland Grove Apartments near...
A woman was shot in the chest Friday night (July 29) at the Woodland Grove Apartments near Slidell, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A teen gunman is being sought after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend in the chest Friday night (July 29) at an apartment building near Slidell.

Reginald White, 18, is wanted on an allegation of attempted second-degree murder, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities said White shot his ex-girlfriend once in the chest around 10:30 p.m., during an argument at the Woodland Grove Apartments at 61325 Airport Rd.

The victim, whose age and identity were not disclosed, was reported to be in stable condition after being taken to a hospital for emergency treatment.

The STPSO said detectives found evidence and witnesses who said the victim was shot by White after arriving at the apartment to speak with him.

“While there, a disturbance ensued,” the agency said in a statement, “and Reginald White fired a gun at the victim striking her once in the chest. White fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.”

White remains at large, and the sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact the agency at (985) 898-2340 or call 911.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
SHOOTING
‘Sad and tragic situation’: Homeowner shoots, kills man he believes to be intruder

Latest News

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 29, 2022.
SWLA Arrest Report - July 29, 2022
3 children found dead in a private pond in Cass County, Texas
3 children found dead in pond near Hwy 77
Entergy La. CEO: ‘We are aware of what customers are struggling with and are trying to help’
Entergy La. CEO: ‘We are aware of what customers are struggling with and are trying to help’
Two armed suspects attempted to carjack and rob a couple Friday (July 29) at 8:03 p.m. in the...
Two people wounded when shots are fired during failed carjacking attempt in Algiers