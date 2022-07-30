Teen suspect sought for attempted murder after ex-girlfriend shot in chest near Slidell, authorities say

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A teen gunman is being sought after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend in the chest Friday night (July 29) at an apartment building near Slidell.

Reginald White, 18, is wanted on an allegation of attempted second-degree murder, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities said White shot his ex-girlfriend once in the chest around 10:30 p.m., during an argument at the Woodland Grove Apartments at 61325 Airport Rd.

The victim, whose age and identity were not disclosed, was reported to be in stable condition after being taken to a hospital for emergency treatment.

The STPSO said detectives found evidence and witnesses who said the victim was shot by White after arriving at the apartment to speak with him.

“While there, a disturbance ensued,” the agency said in a statement, “and Reginald White fired a gun at the victim striking her once in the chest. White fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.”

White remains at large, and the sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact the agency at (985) 898-2340 or call 911.

