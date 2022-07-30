SWLA Arrest Report - July 29, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 29, 2022.

Edward James Washington, 53, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; Simple burglary.

Kameron Washington, 18, Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; Encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency or neglect.

William David Kincaid, 44, Houston: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Quinta Renee Wilson, 18, Houston: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; Encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency or neglect.

Babyboy Richardson, 20, Houston: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; Encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency or neglect.

Terrell Dwayne Bradley, 50, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess a Schedule II drug.

Alexander Edward Rueda, 51, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Emanuel Curtis Butler, 38, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Corey James Johnson, 41, Praireville: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kirk Stevens Bradford, 51, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; Bank fraud; Forgery; Attempted theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Edward Adam Davis, 42, Hammond: Attempt and conspiracy; Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess a Schedule I drug.

Nathan James Gitlin, 37, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Courtney Shea Patton, 44, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess a Schedule I and Schedule II drug; Drug paraphernalia.

James Jesse Lafleur, 55, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Dwayne Anthony Lejune, 64, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; Possession of a Schedule III drug.

Ashley Dawn Thibodeaux, 36, Basile: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; Possession of a Schedule II drug; Drug paraphernalia.

Jerome Anthony Daisy, 64, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess a Schedule I drug; Illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Possession of synthetic marijuana; Drug paraphernalia.

