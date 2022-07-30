Sports Person of the Week - Spartan Swim Team Represents SWLA on the National Stage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When Hurricane Laura hit Southwest Louisiana two years ago, the effects were felt everywhere, impacting everyone in every walk of life, include the Spartans Swim Team who were left without somewhere to swim for several months.

With the Sulphur Parks and Recreation pool closed because of the hurricane, members of the Spartans Swim Team scattered from as far west as Texas, to Louisiana in order to continue practicing, and competing. Hurricane Laura put their love for swimming, and their dedication to the test, and the Spartans persevered.

Fast forward two years later, and seven members of the Spartans are competing at zones championships at West Virginia University, just two meets away from Olympic Trials. The Spartans overcame the obstacles thrown their way, and have used it as motivation to compete to the best of their ability.

