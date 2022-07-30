Lt. Gov. shares plans to beautify Louisiana

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - More than 100 Southwest Louisiana municipal officials converged at the Cajundome in Lafayette Friday for the Louisiana Municipal Association’s 85th annual conference.

Among the nearly statewide 1,000 delegates were DeRidder’s City Council President Keith Hooper, City Councilman-at-Large Vincent Labau and Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, the keynote speaker, unveiled the latest tourism numbers as well as plans to further the clean-up efforts in the state.

Nungesser announced that visitors spent $16.8 billion dollars and a record-breaking 41 million people visited Louisiana in 2021.

Meanwhile, more than 8,000 pounds of trash were collected in just one week in Southwest Louisiana and nearly 300 tons statewide with Nungesser’s Love the Boot program.

“We’ve got a problem all over Louisiana. We hired a litter expert, and this is something we must do to clean up Louisiana. The governor has put a task force together under my office. We gave him a report back July 1 with all the things we need to do. The legislature funded $4 million to get many of those programs underway. And we’re going to make sure we spend our money get the most bang for your buck, and clean up the highways in the waterways,” Nungesser said.

Nungesser said residents will start seeing more trash cleanup along the interstate systems and waterways in Southwest Louisiana and statewide.

We also spoke with DeRidder City Council President Keith Hooper about the council’s hopes to bring high-speed internet to the area.

