Acclaimed glass artist Frank Thompson leaves legacy of inspirational art

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are heavy hearts in Southwest Louisiana tonight over the death of acclaimed glass artist Frank Thompson, who died unexpectedly Thursday morning.

Thompson was only 61 years old when he passed following emergency heart surgery. He will be missed by many, yet through his art he will always be around.

We first met Frank Thompson in 2005 just after Hurricane Rita. His shop and tools in Gillis had been destroyed, but he began using the what he had to make artistic crosses.

Once the word got out, demand for the crosses increased and sales helped the family make it through those dark days, which Thompson would later compare to Jesus’ three days in the tomb. He released new designs for Easter and compared recovery to the resurrection.

After rebuilding his studio, there were more windows and fused glass art. For Thompson there has always been a close connection between his art and spirituality.

“You can build a stained-glass window that looks pretty. But you can build one that speaks to the soul. That has some inner beauty you really can’t attain any other way. So, anything that I can do to inspire people to worship God or get close to the Lord really charges me up,” Thompson said in a 2010 interview.

Thompson’s stained-glass windows are in some 30 churches in Southwest Louisiana and private homes. And his work can be found in businesses such as Christus Ochsner St. Patrick hospital to honor the donors health care and hope campaign.

Though there were some setbacks due to illness, Thompson never quit loving his work.

“I’m very passionate about it and I love to be able to create things that begin in the mind and are manifested into a physical reality,” he said.

Though Thompson has left this world, his light and color will continue to bless those who knew him.

Family members expect visitation to be Tuesday evening at Johnson’s Funeral Home and then Mass at 10 Wednesday morning at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church.

