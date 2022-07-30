50/50 Thursdays
$1.28 billion jackpot: Winning numbers for Mega Millions

(CBS7)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(KPLC) - The winning numbers in Friday night’s drawing of the Mega Millions game were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2x.

The $1.28 billion jackpot would be the third-largest lottery prize won in the U.S.

The odds are of winning are a staggering one in 302 million, but if you did win, we have some ideas on how you could spend your fortune.

