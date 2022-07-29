50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - July 28, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 28, 2022.

Heather Renee Bunch, 43, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; bicycle must have reflectors.

Derrick Wayne Brown, 37, Lake Charles: Stalking; resisting an officer by flight; aggravated assault with a firearm; theft under $1,000; instate detainer.

Holly Rachelle Frederick, 40, Vinton: Child endangerment.

Logan Paul Thibeaux, 32, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Aaron Paul Alleman, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court; terrorizing; threatening a public official.

Destin Alexander Reed, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; no motor vehicle insurance; improper display of a temporary license tag.

Audrey Juline Cooper-Williams, 44, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; contempt of court; probation violation.

Tyrone Orlando Guillory Jr., 20, Crowley: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to signal while turning.

Joshua James Wimberly, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mieka Leah Rogalski, 24, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things over $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Norris James Malveaux Jr., 59, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Ernest Edward Stains Jr., 32, DeQuincy: Cyberstalking; violations of protective orders.

Ricky Dudley Smith, 51, Vinton: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Santanna Ranelle Durgan, 36, Mamou: Theft under $5,000; possession of stolen things under $5,000; contempt of court.

Steven Sean Willis, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession fo a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; bicycles must have reflectors.

Ricardo Sanmiguel, 50, Houston, TX: Possession of marijuana; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Jack Mitchell Teague Jr., 48, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Alvin Joseph Simien, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

