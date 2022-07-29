Saints will play the underdog role in 2022 according to betting odds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Taking a deep look into the Saints 2022 betting odds, you can tell there’s not a lot of faith in the Black and Gold. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Saints over/under win total is eight games. That’s not good enough to make the playoffs.

In the NFC South, the Bucs are the betting favorites by a wide margin. Tampa Bay is also the team picked to win the NFC. Saints are the second betting favorite in the South, in front of Carolina and Atlanta.

The Saints are favorites in six games this season. Both games against the Panthers and Falcons, and home contest against the Raiders and Seahawks. Week 15 is the biggest number on the Black and Gold’s side, they’re 6-point favorites over Atlanta.

Eight contest in 2022, the Saints are the underdogs.That includes both games against the Bucs, being a big-time dog in Week 13 by seven points on the road. A few head scratchers against the Saints, a point underdog at Pittsburgh, and a 3.5-point road dog at San Francisco. The Steelers are in the midst of a quarterback battle, and the Niners are breaking in unproven QB, Trey Lance.

New Orleans is pick’em in two contest. That’s the London game against the Vikings, and their Monday Night Football matchup against the Ravens.

One game is currently off the board. Due to the uncertainty around Deshaun Watson’s playing status, you currently can’t bet on the Saints road game to Cleveland on Christmas Eve.

The Saints currently sit at 40-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. That’s right in the middle of the pack. Sixteen other teams have better odds to grab the Lombardi Trophy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.