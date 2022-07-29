50/50 Thursdays
DOJ: Russian charged with using US groups to spread propaganda

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news...
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference. The Justice Department announced charges against a Russian man on Friday.
By ERIC TUCKER
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian operative has been charged with using political groups in the United States to advance pro-Russia propaganda, the Justice Department said Friday.

Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov is charged in federal court in Florida with conspiring to have U.S. citizens act as illegal agents of the Russian government. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

The Treasury Department also announced sanctions against him Friday.

