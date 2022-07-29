Robot roundup at Christus St. Patrick

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some Southwest Louisiana students have a better understanding tonight of how robotics works in hospitals.

Today was the robot roundup at Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital.

The children were able to see and play with the same robots the doctors use during surgeries every day.

“What the kids were able to do is actually what the physician would do during the surgery,” said Dr. Beau Faul, robotics surgery coordinator. “They were able to sit at the console where the doctor would sit and use the same instruments that the surgeons would use on a patient.”

