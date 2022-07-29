50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Principal of Texas school where shooting happened reinstated

FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden comfort principal Mandy Gutierrez as...
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden comfort principal Mandy Gutierrez as superintendent Hal Harrell stands next to them, at the memorial outside Robb Elementary School to honor the victims killed in this week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 29, 2022. The attorney for the principal of the Texas elementary school where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers says Gutierrez has been placed on administrative leave on Monday, July 25.((AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Officials of the Texas school district where the nation’s deadliest classroom shooting in a decade happened have reinstated the principal of the school where the shooting happened.

Uvalde school district officials had suspended Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez with pay after a legislative report criticized her school security after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at the school on May 24.

On Wednesday, Gutierrez rebutted the criticisms point by point in a letter sent to the committee that authored the report.

On Thursday, Uvalde school Superintendent Hal Harrell sent her and her attorney a brief letter lifting the suspension and reinstating her as an administrator.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

Republicans and Democrats battled it out on the baseball field Thursday night.
A Washington curve ball: Democrats and Republicans unite in annual charity baseball game
For the most part, the PSC said the skyrocketing rates are out of their control, but today Mike...
Incumbent Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis fields questions from constituents
Authorities in New York report an officer has adopted a dog she helped save from a hot car last...
Officer adopts dog after rescuing animal from hot car: ‘Never neglected again’
FILE - A picture of Los Angeles Police Officer Houston Tipping is set on the deck where his...
Los Angeles police officer’s training death ruled accidental