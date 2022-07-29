Mega Millions: What would you do with a billion dollars?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the Mega Millions drawing tonight, a billion dollars is up for grabs. It’s an amount so high, it’s almost impossible to imagine for those us who aren’t Elon Musk. But let’s pretend. How would you spend it?

Sports enthusiasts, ever dream of owning your own baseball team? All but one are out of your price range. So slap on your Miami blue and cheer on the Marlins for the price tag of $990 million.

What about a new ride?

If you really want to expand your fleet, you could purchase the Chevy Spark - 63,714 Chevy Sparks, that is.

Or opt the most expensive car in the world which goes for just $28 million. You could buy 35 Rolls-Royce Boat Tails complete with a trunk that fold outs for an al fresco dining experience.

If travel is what you have in mind, how about a 90-minute journey to space aboard the Virgin Galactic for you and your 2,000 closest friends.

Here’s what some of you on Facebook said you’d buy with a billion dollars:

Yevette said she’d buy a plane, become a pilot and travel the world with her family.

My very best friend Vanessa, who I’ve not had the chance to meet, says she’d be very generous with friends and family.

Peggy would buy property to take care of all rescue animals.

With his winnings, Trevor would buy as much property as he could to provide affordable housing to those in need.

Karen says she’d be able to afford her electric bill.

Speaking of bills, IF you win and take the cash option – then pay federal taxes, then account for your new tax bracket – you’d be left with a little less than $380 million. Not bad I guess.

Here’s to your 1-in-302 million chance to win it all.

