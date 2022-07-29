50/50 Thursdays
Los Angeles police officer’s training death ruled accidental

FILE - A picture of Los Angeles Police Officer Houston Tipping is set on the deck where his...
FILE - A picture of Los Angeles Police Officer Houston Tipping is set on the deck where his memorial was held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Los Angeles. An autopsy report says Tipping died from injuries he received in a training accident but wasn't beaten by fellow officers as his mother alleges.(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An autopsy report says a Los Angeles police officer died from injuries he received in a training accident but wasn’t beaten by fellow officers as his mother alleges.

The report issued last month says 32-year-old Houston Tipping suffered a spinal cord injury after he fell down while holding another officer in a “bear hug” while acting as instructor during a May 26 exercise at the Police Academy.

The report says Tipping fractured his neck. He died three days later after developing a brain injury due to cell death from lack of oxygen.

The death was ruled an accident.

Tipping’s mother has claimed he was beaten by other officers to “simulate a mob.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

