LIHEAP provides energy bill assistance to low-income households

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High energy bills have popped up across Southwest Louisiana, but thankfully there are programs to help you make ends meet.

Calcasieu Parish officials explained how the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works.

“It’s for individuals who qualify for assistance, utility assistance right now. How the program works is by the size of the household. It would depend on the size of the household and it would go by the monthly limit of your total gross income,” said Courtney Jacobs with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

The mission behind this program is to provide financial assistance to low-income households to avoid the interruption of utility services.

“On a year to year basis, I would say, last year in 2021 we helped an estimated 6,000 clients,” Jacobs said.

In Ascension Parish, LIHEAP ran out of funds to assist people, but here in Calcasieu, there’s still plenty of money to help you if you are struggling to pay your utility bills.

“Right now we definitely have money to spend for the program during the cooling season. We’re not in a crisis or anything running out of any allocations right now. So if you’re in need of assistance, now would be an awesome time to call and get that assistance,” Jacobs said.

If you want to apply for LIHEAP, you can call the hotline at 337-721-4030.

Of course this is not the only utility bill assistance program in the area. Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana released the following statement:

“We offer utility assistance on a limited basis throughout the five-parish region of Southwest Louisiana each week. We take calls on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. each week.”

