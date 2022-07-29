50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles Police records division returns to original location

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beginning Monday, August 1, 2022, the Lake Charles Police records division will resume regular operations at its original location on 830 Enterprise Blvd.

Copies of reports, such as offense and crash reports, can be requested Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Crash reports are also available online at www.cityoflakecharles.com/policereports.

The Records Division can be contacted directly by calling (337) 491-1456, ext. 5355.

The records division was temporarily relocated to the 5th floor of City Hall on July 11 due to construction at the department headquarters.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
SHOOTING
‘Sad and tragic situation’: Homeowner shoots, kills man he believes to be intruder

Latest News

Boil advisory lifted for parts of Houston River Rd. area
I-210 W reopened near Lake St. following accident
SMART LIVING: Protecting your digital wallet
SMART LIVING: Protecting your digital wallet
SWLA Arrest Report - July 28, 2022