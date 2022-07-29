Lake Charles Police records division returns to original location

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beginning Monday, August 1, 2022, the Lake Charles Police records division will resume regular operations at its original location on 830 Enterprise Blvd.

Copies of reports, such as offense and crash reports, can be requested Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Crash reports are also available online at www.cityoflakecharles.com/policereports.

The Records Division can be contacted directly by calling (337) 491-1456, ext. 5355.

The records division was temporarily relocated to the 5th floor of City Hall on July 11 due to construction at the department headquarters.

