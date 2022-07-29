Lake Charles plasma center sees increase in donations as people seek quick cash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Donating plasma is a double win situation. You can make some quick cash and possibility save someone’s life.

Vlasta Hakes with Grifols Plasma Donation Centers said the company has seen an increase in people rolling up their sleeves.

“Supplemental income, they can use it to go out for dinner,” Hakes said. “They can use it for many ways they see fit.”

Grifols owns 300 donation centers, including one in Lake Charles located on Gerstner Memorial Drive. The company offers compensation for donations as an incentive to keep people coming back.

“It takes anywhere from 1,200 to 1,230 donations just to make enough medicine for one patient,” Hakes said.

Donors are paid anywhere from $50 to $100. Frequent donors can make more than $400 per month by donating twice a week.

“We recommend that donors eat a healthy meal, are very well hydrated before they come in and are well rested,” Hakes said. “That will help with the donation process.”

Donors must be between the age of 18 and 69 and weigh at least 110 pounds. Click here for more information about donating.

