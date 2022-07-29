Incumbent Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis fields questions from constituents

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - People are hot because of the weather and hot about their rising electric bills. Incumbent Public Service Commissioner for our area, Mike Francis, engaged with customers in Lake Charles at a noon luncheon held by the Republican Women of Southwest Louisiana.

Wednesday we showed highlights from the controversial Public Service Commission (PSC) meeting in Shreveport, where the main focus was on why electric bills are so high.

For the most part, the PSC said the skyrocketing rates are out of their control, but today Mike Francis faced local residents who aren’t too happy with that answer.

Some elected officials might dodge a meeting with customers upset about high electric bills and whether the PSC is doing its job, but Francis calmly fielded questions until they ran out of time.

Francis took questions from Entergy customers who are not pleased with the utility or those regulating it. People want relief from the heat and relief from the high bills. Francis says the commission is doing everything it can, including trying to settle some lawsuits that could bring relief.

“This is really nothing illegal they’ve done but, in our jurisdiction, we studied their books. We find we think you made too much money. And in this case, we think energy made about $2 billion dollars too much money,” said Francis.

What about reducing dividends to stockholders?

“My question is this. When you all approved the storm restoration, was there any consideration for the company to reduce their dividend to offset that?” asked Dr. James Jancuska.

Francis said they cannot force Entergy to reduce dividends but says they have asked. He said they are doing a good job.

“Louisiana is a little bit lower than Texas and for that reason I say, we’re doing a good job if we’re beating Texas,” said Francis. And he says they can’t do anything about the price of natural gas.

“It’s a problem we have, it’s one reason your bill is jacked up,” said Francis.

“Do you feel that we just have to resolve ourselves that, like the rest of the country, Louisiana residents are just going to have to suffer through high utility bills and there’s nothing else the PSC can do?” asked Rick Batchelor.

Francis says they are working diligently. He says within the next several weeks he plans to host a town meeting.

We’ll let you know when that town hall is scheduled.

Two challengers are running against Francis for PSC District 4. They are Keith Bodin of Ragley and Shalon Latour of Iowa.

“If we’re going to have storm restoration fees, there needs to be a way that we can work with Entergy and the ratepayers of Louisiana to figure out what’s best to keep the grid up and running properly and also make sure that Entergy is not going bankrupt. And my belief is we should have a flat fee across the board,” said Bodin.

“People feel that they’re not being treated fairly. And they want representation of people to stand up for them, for the people, not just the organization. And I feel there’s a lot of work that we can get done. And the biggest thing I feel is like the last vote they did that they could have possibly worked more with making Entergy or trying to suggest Entergy to take some profits away from the shareholders,” said Latour.

The election is in November.

