First Alert Forecast: Scatterd Showers, Storms Around for Saturday

By Max Lagano
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm, sticky weather with localized storms was the theme on Friday, and it will again be what we see for Saturday. Morning storms will crawl northward from the Gulf early in the morning, before temperatures rise into the low 90′s and trigger hit-or-miss afternoon storms off the sea breeze. There is not a whole lot changing with our upper-level pattern, with the weak upper-level high pressure to the East sticking around. It may be just strong enough on Sunday to work drier air into the region, taming rain chances and making Sunday the better of the two days for outdoor plans.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Rain chances once again increase on Monday, before the upper-level high becomes re-established to the west of the region later in the week. This will help lower rain chances by Tuesday into Wednesday. The tropics remain quiet thanks in part to dry air across the basin. Thus, we are not anticipating any development for the next five days.

- Max Lagano

