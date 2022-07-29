FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few morning showers, storms returning for the afternoon

We'll see a few cooling showers and storms this afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Scattered showers and storms once again made a return to the forecast for Thursday afternoon bringing heavy downpours as well a frequent lightning in a few locations. Most of us are off to a dry start this morning, but a few coastal downpours have developed and will be with us over the course of the next few hours. Unfortunately, the chances of rain will be lingering into the weekend and that will cause a few issues for outdoor events but as of now there is no reason to cancel as it won’t be an all day washout.

Making your way out the door this morning we are seeing temperatures close to average in the middle to upper 70′s with the humidity making it feel even warmer at times. Our winds are remaining fairly light at the moment and is making it feel very stagnant as you step out the door and even into the afternoon we aren’t expecting much in the way of wind outside of showers and storms. A mix of sun and clouds will be around to start the day much like what we have seen all week long and that will help to warm things into the afternoon as highs will be very dependent on when our storms move in. For most locations highs will be back into the lower 90′s but locations that see rain earlier in the day we may only reach the upper 80′s. Expect scattered showers and downpours to develop as we head into the mid-late morning time frame and then continue into the afternoon. Any storms that do get going will have the chance for heavy downpours and frequent lightning and like the last few days it won’t be raining every minute of the day but we’ll stand the chance at seeing some rain at just about anytime.

As we move into the weekend the forecast won’t be changing a whole lot as we’ll keep the chance for scattered and isolated storms in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. If you are planning on having any outdoor events the drier day definitely looks to be Sunday as rain chances will be isolated in nature with many areas looking to stay dry according to the latest model guidance. Scattered showers and storms will return for Saturday afternoon and the pattern looks very similar to what we have seen throughout our work week. If you have any plans to be outdoors just make sure to keep an eye on the KPLC First Alert Weather App and track the showers and storms in case there is any lightning. High temperatures remain very steady in the lower to middle 90′s with heat index values approaching 100 at times. Even into next week the summer pattern doesn’t change a whole lot as we keep rain chances in the mix.

Looking at the long range with the ten day forecast we can expect scattered showers and storms to return to the forecast for Monday with more isolated rain chances for the middle to later part of next week. Temperatures look to warm a little more for next week with middle 90′s making a return to the forecast especially for northern communities. Thankfully the tropics are still remaining quiet with no development expected over the next 5 days.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.