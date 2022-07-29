50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon Storms Continue Into the Weekend

KPLC 7 News at Six - First Alert Forecast
By Max Lagano
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Showers and storms from earlier have since died down, leaving mainly dry conditions.  Our upper level-pattern consists of a weakening area of high pressure to the east, resulting in more chances for showers and storms for our Friday.  There will once again be a couple morning showers moving northward from the Gulf, before the usual afternoon thunderstorms are sparked from the sea breeze.  We have a similar story for the Saturday and Sunday, although coverage of storms decreases a bit for Sunday afternoon making it the better day to get outside.  Rain chances increase again for Monday.  High temperatures will be close to average in the low 90′s, and low temperatures will fall to the mid-to-upper 70′s.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Heading into the later part of next week comes a chance for decreasing rain chances, due to the upper-level high pressure establishing itself further to the west of our region.  This serves to increase our temperatures to the low-to-middle 90′s with showers and thunderstorms being more isolated.  Our tropics remain quiet due to an abundance of Saharan air, and no development is expected in the next five days.

- Max Lagano

