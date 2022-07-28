SWLA Arrest Report - July 27, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 27, 2022.

Drekelyn Phillip Chester L. Gardiner, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Traysean Devon Marsh, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Christopher Wade Leger, 50, Bell City: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phillip Randall Booker, 28, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); driving on a roadway laned for traffic; illegal carrying of weapons.

Francis Dwayne Clark, 41, Lake Charles: Trespassing; resisting an officer by flight.

Francisco Javier Flores, 21, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; third-degree rape.

Brian Keith Andrus, 35, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Deserick James Bellow, 40, Decatur, GA: Contempt of court (3 charges); instate detainer.

Rita Crenshaw, 47, Katy, TX: Residential contractor fraud of $1,500 or more.

Robert Eugene Kennedy, 30, Bossier City: Trespassing.

Brett Dane Bolin, 29, Lake Charles: Driving on roadways laned for traffic; failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule I drug; improper turning at an intersection; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Allen Thompson, 40, Sulphur: Resisting an officer by flight; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.

Camron Lashaw Godette, 24, Westlake: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; money laundering; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Devin Lemond Levier, 19, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Joseph Harrison Mott II, 52, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies.

Kyntoria Neshawn Jones, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing.

Darrell James Johnson, 62, Lake Charles: Burglary; attempted theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000; bicycle must have reflectors.

Oslin Noel Sosa Flores, 29, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

