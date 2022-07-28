50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - July 27, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 27, 2022.

Drekelyn Phillip Chester L. Gardiner, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Traysean Devon Marsh, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Christopher Wade Leger, 50, Bell City: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phillip Randall Booker, 28, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); driving on a roadway laned for traffic; illegal carrying of weapons.

Francis Dwayne Clark, 41, Lake Charles: Trespassing; resisting an officer by flight.

Francisco Javier Flores, 21, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; third-degree rape.

Brian Keith Andrus, 35, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Deserick James Bellow, 40, Decatur, GA: Contempt of court (3 charges); instate detainer.

Rita Crenshaw, 47, Katy, TX: Residential contractor fraud of $1,500 or more.

Robert Eugene Kennedy, 30, Bossier City: Trespassing.

Brett Dane Bolin, 29, Lake Charles: Driving on roadways laned for traffic; failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule I drug; improper turning at an intersection; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Allen Thompson, 40, Sulphur: Resisting an officer by flight; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.

Camron Lashaw Godette, 24, Westlake: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; money laundering; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Devin Lemond Levier, 19, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Joseph Harrison Mott II, 52, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies.

Kyntoria Neshawn Jones, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing.

Darrell James Johnson, 62, Lake Charles: Burglary; attempted theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000; bicycle must have reflectors.

Oslin Noel Sosa Flores, 29, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit
SHOOTING
‘Sad and tragic situation’: Homeowner shoots, kills man he believes to be intruder

Latest News

We're starting off quiet with storms arriving for the afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer pattern continues, scattered storms into the weekend
According to officials, the school will be closed until further notice.
Foul play not a factor in blaze at Live Oak Junior High School, officials say
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Vietnam vet views new Veterans Memorial in Westlake
Hometown Heroes - Robert Foster