More than 100 people attend job fair in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The search was on today.

“We are looking to full a multitude of many different positions, front of the house, back of the house, and all ranging from on the casino floor to the slot department, the cage department,” HR manager Leslie Thibodeaux, said.

Candidates were on their “A” game. One even landing a job on the spot.

Officials said this was a surprisingly large turnout, that exceeded their expectations.

Local area coordinator Crystal Scott said the current economy is having a lot to do with that.

“More so just the economy and the times were in, gas prices, inflation in general. As you probably have seen even at some of the local restaurants, they are having to close early because of employee shortages or not being able to open at all because of employee shortages,” Scott said.

”We caught up with one candidate, Jureal Johnson who said this job fair has worked for him in the past and he hopes he’ll be lucky again.

“Oh, I’ve found about eight different ones, I would highly recommend people to come if you’re in the job market seeking employment, this is a place to come definitely,” Johnson said.

