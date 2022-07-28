50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

By Joel Bruce and Amanda Johnson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Veterans Affairs Clinic helped a local veteran celebrate his 100th birthday Thursday.

Morris Anthony Collura was born in Lake Charles on June 30, 1922.

Collura joined the Army in November of 1942 and began his active duty that same month. He served in the Signal Corps in North Africa until 1944, when he was transferred to the Combat Engineers in Italy.

The Department of Veterans Affairs presented Collura with a Certificate of Appreciation for his service.(KPLC)

After World War II ended in Europe, Collura prepared to join the war in the Pacific before word came that the war had ended.

Collura, who was never married and had no children, said the day he found out the war had ended was the happiest day of his life.

After the war Collura was an undercover agent on nationwide passenger buses. He also worked at Cities Service Refinery and Lyons Drug Wholesale Warehouse in Lake Charles. After retiring, Collura had a licensed nursery business until the age of 98, when Hurricane Laura hit SWLA.

Collura has lived in the same home for over 60 years.

