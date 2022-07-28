50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles man jumped and beaten on Bank Street, friend seeks answers

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friends and family of one Lake Charles man are asking for help.

Shada Tate was walking along Bank Street somewhere between Orange and 13th Street mid-day on Friday when he was jumped and beaten.

“For three guys to just get out and do this it just makes you think of the heartless people that are roaming that neighborhood now and after 30 plus years of living in that neighborhood, it’s safe to say that I’m glad that I’m out,” Veronica Miller said.

Veronica Miller is an ex-resident of Lake Charles. She grew up with Tate near Bank Street, an area she said is not the same as it was just a few years ago.

“On Friday afternoon, Shada was walking home from his mom’s house to his house down Bank Street and was apparently approached by an SUV with three men in it who jumped out and beat him and pretty much left him for dead,” Miller said.

She said Tate was then taken to a New Orleans hospital where he’s still in the ICU recovering from multiple injuries including a fractured jaw and a brain bleed.

Miller said she wasn’t surprised as to where this incident happened but is surprised that it happened to her friend.

“There’s a lot that goes on in that neighborhood. There’s homeless that live in abandon houses, there’s drug addicts that live in abandon houses, these people apparently had a vehicle but just to me, the neighborhood’s not safe anymore, but I don’t see him doing anything that would provoke somebody to get out and nearly beat you to death,” Miller said.

Miller is asking anyone living in the area to check your home’s cameras if you have them. Or, if anyone saw something that day, you’re urged to notify the Lake Charles Police Department.

