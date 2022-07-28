Identify theft suspect went on online shopping spree with stolen credit cards

Sulpher, LA (KPLC) - Dayshia Nicole Hardy, who was arrested and accused of identity theft earlier this week, used the stolen credit cards to go on an online shopping spree, according to the Sulphur Police Department.

Detective Jeremy Cain said Hardy and a friend purchased items with the cards, after stealing information from about 53 people who went to the McDonald’s at 297 South Cities Service Highway where Hardy had been working for about a month.

Cain said there is another suspect who will be charged.

The detective said though they found evidence of 53 different credit or debit cards stolen, he has reached only 36 of those people.

Search warrants have been obtained to get the financial institutions to identify the others whose information has been stolen, authorities said.

Also, some of the victims said they were told by police that Hardy had sold their information. Cain said it turns out she was sharing it with a friend.

