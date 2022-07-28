FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer pattern continues, scattered storms into the weekend

Downpours and a few storms return as we head into the early afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Showers and storms really fired up for Wednesday afternoon and provided some much needed rainfall to many locations across Southwest Louisiana. The rain and clouds also helped to provide some cooler weather across the region as high temperatures only reached the lower 90′s and in some cases high temperatures stayed in the upper 80′s. Expect more storms as we head into Thursday afternoon with the summer like pattern sticking around into next week.

If you are planning on doing some mowing, the better time will be in the morning (KPLC)

Heading out the door this morning temperatures are once again in the middle to upper 70′s with partly cloudy skies for most, but if you live across Cameron Parish there are a few showers and downpours developing. Much like the last few days a few scattered downpours will develop through the morning lasting about 5-10 minutes before they fizzle out as they move northward with time. Sunshine and a mix of clouds will continue to be the main focus as we head throughout this morning and that will help to warm us into the middle to upper 80′s by lunchtime. This is where we will begin to watch for scattered showers and storms to develop along and south of I-10 and begin to lift to the north. Like Wednesday any downpours or storms that do develop will have the capability to produce frequent lightning as well as very heavy rainfall. Make sure to have the umbrella as well as KPLC First Alert Weather App to help track these showers and storms. High temperatures today look to stay a little cooler as well with most only reaching the lower 90′s with the extra clouds and around.

Hot and humid afternoons with showers and storms (KPLC)

High pressure that is remaining to our east is far enough away that scattered downpours will continue to remain in the forecast as we move into Friday and the majority of the weekend. While it won’t be a complete washout any of these days you’ll need to keep a close watch on the forecast and the sky if you have any outdoor plans with a few storms possible just about anytime during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain fairly seasonable as well with highs staying steady in the lower 90′s with a few locations even staying in the upper 80′s if we see showers and storms moving in early enough. If you do have outdoor plans the best day looks to be Sunday as rain chances diminish just a little with a more isolated coverage for the region. Scattered storms do return for Monday as a slow moving boundary to our north swings just close enough to help provide a little better coverage of showers and storms. Some slight changes are ahead as we head into next week as high pressure to our west moves a little closer.

Rain totals remain fairly low, but we'll take any rain we can get with our drought (KPLC)

The weather for next week looks to remain fairly close to our summer pattern as isolated showers and storms will remain in the forecast each afternoon as high temperatures head into the lower 90′s. Sunshine will be a little more prominent next week so high temperatures look to be a little warmer with highs by late week in the middle 90′s for our inland communities. Thankfully the tropics are remaining quiet with no new development expected over the next five days.

No development expected over the next 5 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

