50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man

She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.(KY3)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who in 2015 organized a plan with then boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mother, is now married to a man from Lake Charles.

She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.

The murder of Gypsy’s mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, was detailed in the Hulu series The Act. The show highlighted Dee Dee’s suffering from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which caused her to manipulate Gypsy into believing she was wheelchair-bound suffering from a series of chronic illnesses.

In 2016, Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit
SHOOTING
‘Sad and tragic situation’: Homeowner shoots, kills man he believes to be intruder

Latest News

Shada Tate was walking along Bank Street somewhere between Orange and 13th Street mid-day on...
Lake Charles man jumped and beaten on Bank Street, friend seeks answers
Detective Jeremy Cain said Hardy and a friend purchased items with the cards, after stealing...
Identify theft suspect went on online shopping spree with stolen credit cards, police say
Candidates were on their “A” game. One even landing a job on the spot.
More than 100 people attend job fair in Lake Charles
Lake Charles job fair
Many attend job fair at Lake Charles Civic Center