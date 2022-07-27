50/50 Thursdays
Waitr granted 180 day grace period to raise share price on NASDAQ

NASDAQ has granted a 180 day grace period for Waitr to raise it’s depressed share price, according to Waitr’s form 8-K filed on July 26.(Waitr)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - NASDAQ has granted a 180 day grace period for Waitr to raise it’s depressed share price, according to Waitr’s form 8-K filed on July 26.

The grace period will allow Waitr to transfer their common stock listing from the NASDAQ Global Select Market to the NASDAQ Capital Market. The stock will continue to trade under the “WTRH” symbol.

Waitr received a letter on January 26 from NASDAQ saying the company violated listing rules for 30 consecutive business days due to the closing bid price per share being under $1.

According to Waitr’s form 8-K, the company notified NASDAQ that it would implement a stock split, if necessary, to regain compliance with the listing rules.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

