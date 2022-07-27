50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - July 26, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 26, 2022.

Christopher Eugene Poindexter, 25, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); instate detainer.

Larry Gayle Hollie, 66, Starks: Aggravated cruelty to animals.

Shanesca Shenee Maria Carter, 39, Scott: Theft under $5,000.

Marquesha Jamee Savoy, 25, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000.

Pablo Santo Ayala-Diaz, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Michael Earl Leger, 47, Starks: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer by flight.

Tyler Shaun Meiner, 20, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Edward Henry II, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Travis Jordan Rayburn, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jose Guadalupe Rodriguez-Cardenas, 43, Hillsbourough, NC: Following vehicles; drivers must be licensed; possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Joshua James Arceneaux Jr., 18, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kinnon Wayne Dignam, 46, Hayes: Criminal abandonment; possession of marijuana; cruelty to juveniles.

Carlton Joseph Guillory, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Martell Eric Armelin, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

