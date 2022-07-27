Sulphur Police list of possible Identity theft victims climbs to 29

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The victim total in the investigation of a fast-food employee who allegedly stole people’s personal information in Sulphur has risen to almost 30.

Sulphur Police added a list of nine new names to their Facebook page, bringing the total to twenty-nine people who may have been the victim of identity theft. One name was deleted because it was that of a juvenile.

Some victims tell us police said their information was sold after the suspect allegedly photographed their credit or debit card used to pay for food. The 20-year-old woman arrested, Dayshia Nicole Hardy, was an employee at the McDonalds at 297 S. Cities Service Highway in Sulphur.

”It’s an ongoing investigation and we are cooperating with the local authorities. At this point we are unable to comment as we do not want to interfere with the investigation,” McDonald’s franchise spokesman Neil Patel said.

Patel is with Barnam Management, the operating company of the McDonald’s franchise.

Those who have confirmed their information was stolen are closing compromised accounts and getting new ones.

Anyone who thinks they are a victim may call Sulphur Police Detective Jeremy Cain at 337-527-4598.

