Public Service Commission meets amid high electric bills

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Public Service Commission meets today in Shreveport for a regular meeting as electrical bills in the state are skyrocketing.

The issue of high electric bills is one of the topics expected to be discussed.

KPLC will livestream today’s meeting, which begins at 9 a.m.

KPLC spoke with District 4 Commissioner Mike Francis recently. You can hear his interview HERE.

