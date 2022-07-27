50/50 Thursdays
Online career fair Wednesday features openings in BR, Lafayette, NOLA, Shreveport areas

Job Fair
Job Fair(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re in search of a new job or hopeful for a career change soon, there’s good news.

An LED FastStart online career fair will take place on Wednesday, July 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with positions open in several cities across Louisiana including Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans and Shreveport/Bossier City.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE CAREER FAIR.

Eight companies are looking to fill a combined total of 162 open positions have committed to participate in the career fair:

  • Advanced Call Center Technologies, Shreveport
  • Calls PlusLafayette
  • Click Here DigitalBaton Rouge
  • GDIT, Bossier City
  • LHC GroupLafayette
  • Premier HealthBaton Rouge
  • SCI, New Orleans
  • SchoolMintLafayette

Using an online platform, you will get the chance to explore the employers’ online booths, research the companies and see the opportunities for which they are best suited. Registrants also can participate in one-on-one text-based chats with company representatives.

The career fair will connect job seekers with Louisiana companies to fill a range of business operations and customer service positions.

Business operations includes a wide range of roles like including human resources, accounting/finance, account management, marketing, operations, project management, business development and administrative assistance.

Customer services roles include jobs whose primary responsibility is interacting with the public in-person, online and/or by phone.

