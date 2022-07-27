Moss Bluff mother searches for kidney donor for teen

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Elijah Miller’s mother came up with an ingenious way to potentially save her son’s life.

“Meditating, trying to think about what I can do to get his voice out there,” Elijah Miller’s mother Mechelle Miller said.

When driving through town, you might recognize this vehicle. It’s Mechelle Miller’s attempt to change her son’s life.

“Just sitting and waiting for a deceased kidney, it could be three, four, five years,” Miller said.

Miller’s 16-year-old isn’t doing normal teenage boy activities. He’s in the final stages of renal failure, spending days and even months at a time in the hospital.

In 2007, Elijah received his first multi-organ transplant – a liver, pancreas, and small intestine.

Ten years later, doctors noticed a rapid decrease in his kidney function. It’s been over two years, and Elijah is still waiting for a donor.

“One day, I was like you know, I’m going to be loud with my voice,” Miller said. “I went and bought some paint pens and have been writing on my truck.”

According to the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency, also known as LOPA, kidney donations are the greatest need in Louisiana and the United States with an average wait of three and a half years.

Nearly 90,000 people are waiting for a kidney donation nationwide, and nearly 1,700 of those people are in Louisiana.

Miller said her son’s spot on the donation list is kept, though not active due to his health.

After a scare last year and Elijah being placed on dialysis, they’ve managed to keep his health in check and are hoping to hasten the process.

“Right now, we are trying to find a donor so they can fill out the applications and stuff prior to being activated, so a lot of the stuff can be done,” Miller said.

