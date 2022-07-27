McNeese State Pitcher Named LWSA Pitcher of the Year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former McNeese State pitcher Cameron Foster was selected in the 14th round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft by the New York Mets last week, and on Tuesday he was honored for his 2022 performance for the Cowboys.

On Tuesday Foster was named as the 2022 Louisiana Sports Writers Association Pitcher of the Year. In 2022, Foster held an impressive 1.86 ERA, with a 4-2 record, 12 saves, and an incredible 0.87 WHIP. Foster’s 12 saves matched a single-season McNeese State record, and on top of all of that, he struck out 84 batters in 63 innings while making a team-high 29 appearances.

Foster’s 12 saves put him at the top of the Southland Conference rankings, as did his 1.86 ERA, his 84 strikeouts, his .164 batting average against, 35 hits allowed, and 17 runs allowed as well.

Alongside Foster, junior center fielder Payton Harden was named to the All-Louisiana second team, while second baseman Brad Burckel received honorable mention accolades.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.