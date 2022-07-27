50/50 Thursdays
LEGAL CORNER: How do you get adoption records unsealed if you live in a different state?

By Jonathan Fontenot
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: I know in the state of Louisiana, records are sealed in adoptions. How do you get records unsealed if you live in a different state?

ANSWER: There are a small number of states that allow adoption records to be opened simply after the passage of time. Louisiana is not in that minority. In Louisiana, you need either: (1) consent of the birth parent, or (2) a court order.

The court order is not easily granted. The standard required to open the records is usually “extremely good cause,” such as a medical emergency. Even then, the court may release the medical history only, not the identity of the birth parent(s).

However, you can always inquire as to whether the birth parent consented to allow the records to be opened by mailing a request to:

Louisiana Adoption Voluntary Registry

P.O. Box 3318

Baton Rouge, La. 70821

You may also call 225-342-9922 to talk about the process of applying.

QUESTION: I heard that you now need a fishing license to catch crabs with a string and a net. Is that true? At what age do I need to purchase a license?

ANSWER: There have been some changes – anyone 18 and above is required to have a basic fishing license (sometimes referred to as a “freshwater license”), for all the fishing-related activities, such as frogging, running trot lines and of course fishing with a rod and reel. However, there is a new license known as “hook and line” license, which you need if you are fishing without a reel or artificial bait. So, yes a cane pole requires a hook and line license, but it is cheaper than a basic.

To legally take crabs, you need either a hook and line OR a basic license. However, if you are below the “saltwater line”, meaning south of it, you need a saltwater AND a basic license if you are crabbing without a hook and line license. You can view all the regulations, including where the saltwater line is on the Wildlife and Fisheries website:

www.wlf.louisiana.gov

