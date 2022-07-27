Last chance to nominate name for National Guard training center in Pineville

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Pineville, LA (KPLC) - Nominations to help rename Camp Beauregard will be ending on July 31, 2022.

The Louisiana National Guard created a committee to rename the primary training center in Pineville and asked the citizens of Louisiana to participate by submitting recommendations for potential names that the committee can review.

The committee, made up of military, local, and state officials, will review any potential names and make recommendations to the Adjutant General.

Any new name considered should reflect the values of the Louisiana National Guard, the state of Louisiana, and the United States of America.

Nominations began on May 1, 2022, and will end on July 31, 2022.

The National Guard asks all interested citizens to continue to submit their recommendations using THIS LINK.

