Jeff Davis schools may add spirit shirts to dress code

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A possible uniform policy change may be the works for Jeff Davis Parish students.

Superintendent John Hall temporarily approved adding school-approved spirit shirts to the parish’s everyday dress code, as they are a popular choice for students.

The school board plans to vote on the updated policy at its August meeting, but Hall said he approved the change early so parents can plan ahead for buying uniforms.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.